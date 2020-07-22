Max Domi has done his research
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
Max Domi has skated with his teammates Tuesday morning at the training complex of the Montreal canadiens.
Max Domi didn’t want to go into the details of his thinking that led him to finally join his teammates for the Montreal canadiens one week after the beginning of the camp stimulus of the NHL. The combative attacker is just happy to be back with the team and he is ready to do anything to help defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Domi got a few more days to decide whether he would participate in the tournament of the relaunch of the NHL despite the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Domi is suffering from type 1 diabetes and a greater risk of suffering severe symptoms or develop complications if it is reached from the COVID-19.
“I had a lot of discussions with my doctors, the team, the league and the players association. My agent was also involved. This is to ensure that we had enough information to make an informed decision, ” said Domi, during a video conference on Tuesday.
“The Canadian has shown a beautiful spirit of openness. It’s a unique situation for everyone and the team ensured that I felt at ease. I thank (the director-general, Marc) Bergevin and all the world to me to have simplified the task. “
Domi has not given details about the risks that it might run when participating in the tournament, or whether it should take additional steps because of his diabetes. Domi, however, has recounted having asked a question to his teammates about the protocol in place at the Bell sports Complex.
Aware of the reality of his team-mate, Ben Chiarot has made a tribute to Domi. “He is taking a risk different from the others, said the defender. We need to stay away from our family and our loved ones, but it could be more serious in his case if it is not well protected. It means a lot to me and the guys of the review among us, in spite of this risk. “
For its part, the main party has not wanted to play the hero.
“Everyone is at risk. Not only the players and not only our team, but also the coaching staff, the support staff and operations hockey, recalled Domi. We are all in the same boat. It is a pandemic. But we’re trying as best possible to work in a safe environment and I am happy to be here.
“(The days of more) have helped to ensure that everything was safe here. It has worked well. Now that I’m here, I’m focusing on the first game against the Penguins and I’m happy to be part of this group. “
Since he arrived a week after his teammates, Domi has a bit of catching up to do. Up here, it is driven within the fifth trio of the team and the second wave of digital advantage.
Domi noted that it was driven on ice a few times during the confinement, without being able to be more precise. “I want to ensure that my mind and my body are ready. I join a group that has already resulted in an intense way, since the guys have started since a few days older than me. I don’t want to be late, ” he noted.
Also, goalkeeper Michael McNiven was in his position in training on Tuesday. He was wounded in the face by a shot from Shea Weber the previous day.
The defenders Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak were once again absent. They have still not set foot on the ice at the Bell sports Complex since the beginning of the camp.
Direction Toronto for Romanov
The Canadian announced that the defender Alexander Romanov will join the team directly in the city-hub of Toronto.
After performing a quarantine of seven days, the Romanovs will be able to train with his new teammates, but will not be eligible to play during the qualification round in the face of the Penguins.
The Russian 20-year-old has officially signed a contract for the rookie three seasons with the Habs last week.