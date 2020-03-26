Maxim Kanunnikov: I Returned from Germany in mid-March. On quarantine not planted

28-year-old defender of “Wings of the Soviets” talked about his recovery from injury, which he is in the midst of a pandemic of mers.

“MORE RECENTLY, THE GERMANS WERE ABSOLUTELY CALM”

You didn’t go out on the field since November of last year. How now your health?

– Thank God, I already feel good. Not so long ago returned from Germany with rehabilitation. The coaches have issued the training program in coming weeks. Now performing her exercises. When you’re done, return to Samara to pass inspection. Doctors “Wings” in constant communication with German experts.

– What number do you train in Russia?

– On March 14.

– And how did your rehabilitation in Germany? Panic is felt?

– I spent half a day in the gym, in the evening went to the center to walk. If you do not read news, it was impossible to understand that in the country epidemic. People gathered on the Central square, restaurants, bars, supermarkets were crowded. At that time, all was quiet. Now, as far as I understand, the situation in Germany is much worse.

– Carefully follow the news?

– Of course. The pandemic has affected all mankind. Say, not all information can be trusted. But obviously, the planet is experiencing a very difficult period, to overcome which it is necessary to unite efforts.

“INSTEAD OF SAMARA WENT FROM PETER TO THE FAMILY IN SOCHI”

– You have passed the quarantine after returning from Germany?

– When they cancelled my flight from Munich to St Petersburg and had to fly to St. Petersburg via London, I thought that, perhaps, will be closed for two weeks. But it turned out otherwise. On arrival passed the inspection, we checked with thermal imaging, we have filled out the questionnaire and everything. There were no instructions about isolation. Since then, no one did not appeal to me, I didn’t.

– From St. Petersburg moved to Sochi?

Yes.

– Why did you decide to continue the recovery there?

– Originally planned to go to Samara, but the team suspended training until 1 April. Phoned the club doctors, they said that it is not necessary to come to. And my family while I was in rehab in Germany, was in Sochi. Therefore, flew to him.

– What precautions observed?

– The main thing is not to panic and to support the immune system. Often my hands, regularly consume vitamin C. While my family lead an active lifestyle. His wife and daughter skiing in the mountains. Evenings walking. Perhaps the situation will change in the near future, but while in Sochi all in standard mode.

– Stores products missing?

– I went there only for water. The foods to eat. We eat Breakfast at the hotel. Lunch in the city, but from dinner, I declined. While little physical activity, two meals a day is enough. Sometimes add protein shakes after a workout. I have enough.

OWN BUSINESS

Maxim KANUNNIKOV Born on 14 Jul 1991 in Nizhny Tagil.

An attacking midfielder. Played for “Zenit” (2009 – 2010, 2012, 2013), “Tom” (2011), “Amkar” (2013, 2014), Rubin (2014 – 2017), “SKA-Khabarovsk” (2018) and “wings of the Soviets” (2018).

Two-time champion of Russia (2010, 2011/12). The Winner Of The Russian Cup (2009/10).

12 matches in the national team of Russia.

RPL-2019/20: 15 matches, 1126 minutes, 1 goal, 2 assists.

“IT IS BETTER TO FINISH THE CHAMPIONSHIP WITHOUT AN AUDIENCE, THAN TO READ THE END OF 22 ROUNDS”

– When will be able to engage fully, without restrictions?

– Hard to say. While there is still pain. See how the leg will react. I will do my best to get back into action as soon as possible. Really missed football, the ball.

– You were supposed to skip the whole spring part of the championship. Now, because of the pause, there was a chance to help the team at the end of the championship?

– I hope so. A chance to recover before the resumption of the season is really good. Left, so that the world won coronavirus. It may be harder.

– I assume that the championship of Russia will not play?

– I think this all has not come to that. Otherwise, many questions remain on the final results.

– And to finish the championship without spectators – a viable option?

– Of course, playing in front of empty stands – not the emotions. But if you choose to read the current result of 22 rounds or 8 rounds to finish the game without spectators, would prefer the second option. In the end, fans will be able to see the games on TV. And this will be met with a sports principle. All will be in equal conditions.

“RECENTLY FINISHED READING “SHANTARAM”, AND HERE COUNTER-STRIKE – NOT MINE”

– Many in June to end the contract. This adds problems to the players and clubs, given that the upcoming offseason will turn out very short…

– Fortunately, I have a long-term contract. And expiring agreements, I believe, can be allowed to extend until the end of the championship. However, I’m not an expert in legal matters.

– Sense as if FIFA would allow clubs to pay players the full amount of salary for the period of downtime?

– It is clear that the clubs were in a very difficult position. After all, they do not make money on football. Probably have to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss the optimum solution. But if the pause is long delayed. While I remain hopeful that the situation in April-may normalized.

– In Belarus, she would not have deteriorated… Follow thence by the League on the Russian TV shows?

– No. Half a day engaged in their health, and the rest of the time you dedicate to your family. To be honest, now’s not the championship of Belarus.

– After declaring the country a day off of the week that I’d recommend people to read, to look in isolation?

The last thing I read the novel “Shantaram”. It took a lot of time… the First part probably year read. Inspiration came – was reading, and it happened that in the month book in hands did not take. Recently mastered the second part.

I think everyone has their own priorities, then the advice is irrelevant. Some people prefer psychology, some novels or detectives. And many of my friends are playing Counter-Strike on the network. However, in this “showdown” will not take – I’m not playing. (Laughs.) Before there was PlayStation, but long ago gave that up.