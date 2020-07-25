Maxime-André Brodeur found at Mont-Saint-Louis
Maxime-André Brodeur, missing since July 8, has been found alive by two hunters in Mont-Saint-Louis, in Gaspésie, quebec, on Friday afternoon.
July 24, 2020 19h42
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
Around 15h, the young man from Ange-Gardien, in Montérégie, has been located in a wooded area of the municipality of Mont-Saint-Louis, in the Haute-Gaspésie, by two hunters. It seems to be doing well, but would be low, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). He was transported to the hospital where he will be evaluated and questioned by investigators.
Maxime-André Brodeur was missing for more than two weeks after having been seen for the last time on the 8th of July in Saint-Anne-des-Monts. He moved to the edge of a pickup truck registered with “TREATS” which was found stuck in the side of the road with a man 25 years of age.
On 14 July, the SQ had done research helicopter in the national park of the Gaspésie in order to find Maxime-André Brodeur or traces of his passage.
The circumstances of his disappearance are still unknown.