Lionel Scaloni could have another drop in the squad: Eduardo Salvio. The PCR they did was negative but the serological test showed a positive. He did not train out of precaution and await further studies.

During the afternoon, a rumor came to light that put the football world on alert. Is that Eduardo Salvio turned on the alarms after testing positive in the serological test carried out by the medical team of the Argentine National Team . However, the Toto tested negative in the PCR and new results are expected to know if he can be, or not, next Thursday against Ecuador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eduardo Salvio.

Salvio was one of the Boca players who was infected with coronavirus in the outbreak that occurred several weeks ago in the concentration, and although he seemed to have left COVID-19 behind, the positive worried everyone. This led the medical team to carry out in the last hours a definitive examination that will determine if the Toto is again infected.

Until now, there were seven casualties among those cited by Lionel Scaloni: Marchesín, Kannemann, Saravia, Pezzella and Nicolás González had had different problems and did not even travel to Argentina, while Musso and Lo Celso arrived in Buenos Aires with the rest of the who play in Europe but may not be available due to injury.