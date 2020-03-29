Maximum speed coupe Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut clearly exceed 500 km/h
Speaking in early March about the new Koenigsegg hypercare Jesko Absolut, CEO Christian von Koenigsegg was just saying that it’s the fastest car Koenigsegg, which was ever built and the fastest of all that ever will be it is built. The automotive community was immediately intrigued: if Absolut will overtake the current king of speed Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, shown with a disabled limiter 490,484 km/h.
In practice, this has yet to be tested but looks like it. In a recent interview with Road & Track magazine Christian said: “If you take into consideration all the air resistance, curves of torque and power parameters of transmission and cetera, you get 532 km/h or so”.
Despite the fact that the Geneva motor show was cancelled because of the coronavirus, new Swedish firms (the second – Gemera) was delivered to the stand. The head of the company had a virtual presentation in front of the camera.
Recall the basic data of the absolute in biturbomotor V8 5.0 (1622 HP, 1500 N•m), supplemented by nine – “robot” Light Speed Transmission of the seven clutches. Drive the model with an electronically rear differential. Hypercar curb weight – 1390 kg, the coefficient of air resistance – 0,278, tires – Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 Cup or 2 R.
Channel Engineering Explained has calculated a theoretical maximum speed of the absolute, knowing all the key parameters of the vehicle. Turned out to 533 km/h: it is just one km/h different from the forecast of the head of Koenigsegg.
Among production road models at top speed more than 500 km/h claim American coupe Hennessey Venom F5, whose forced motor V8 6.6 gives HP and 1842 1617 N•m. Another candidate also from the US: SSC Tuatara (biturbomotor V8 5.9, 1774 HP, 1735 N•m). However, its developers said only about the goal to achieve a speed of 300 mph (483 km/h), although its main parameters is theoretically possible to hope for a 500. Many years brought to mind and all are still finalizing hypercar Devel Sixteen from the United Arab Emirates boasts a 12.3 V16 engine with four turbochargers. His maximum speed he is also not checked. By estimations of developers, its motor-show stand 5000-5500 HP, could disperse the car to 515-560 km/h.
There are still mysterious and not yet opened “Greek” Spyros Panopoulos Chaos turbo V10 4.0 for 3000 HP and an estimated top speed of more than 500 km/h. But something tells us: the actual overcome a lath in 500 km/h on a road car intended for sale, worth waiting for after all of Koenigsegg. The Swedes in the asset has at least real, not estimated, 457 km/h, and shows their previous model, Ageras RS with quite modest according to modern concepts unit V8 5.0 1360 HP and 1371 nm.