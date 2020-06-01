May, concert, intimate and interactive : the gamble of Geneviève Leclerc

Genevieve Leclerc was given, Sunday, may 31st, the very first performance of <em>May</em> an interactive concert recorded from a studio in Longueuil, and transmitted back to <em>live </em>on Facebook.
Yves Bergeras
The Right
This show paying (he had to pay 19,93$ to have access), broadcast live and in high definition * via the platform the point-of-sale, the Gatineau wanted “very different concerts, traditional”, given on the boards. History of “take full advantage of what we can do thanks to the Internet,” confided she to the Right, a few hours before the kick-off of the show.
If a lot of artists in quebec have, since the beginning of the containment, tested the Facebook live by offering concerts from their living room, more rare are those who have explored more fully the “infinite possibilities” offered by the Internet and the dematerialization of boards, writes Genevieve Leclerc.
In this chapter, it mentions the launch virtual of the new album by Catherine Major, two weeks earlier, as well as the recent benefits of virtual Eric Pagano (Voice – 2019), Martin Fontaine, Pépé and his guitar, and Mononc’ Serge.
“I watched them all, not in a competitive spirit, but to see what works and what doesn’t work,” she says. Their common point: “They were all about scenes. And in my eyes, this is not the ideal formula, among other things because you can feel the distance”, even when one manages to hide it a little, analysis Genevieve Leclerc.
The virtual mode “has something very ‘reality tv’. The fourth wall is not there ; it is therefore necessary that the artist is very connected to the people. In his eyes, it is essential, therefore, that his artistic proposal can “take advantage” of this ” new form of proximity.”
With May, the goal “is to keep me away from the show – ‘on stage’. With a simple camera, we can really exploit the proximity”. We can – and we must, she believes – “show the things much more closely.” Play with the lighting and the angle of the cameras”. Without imitating the tv, because “people don’t want a show from tv: they have already”.
She wanted to give the audience the impression that he “follow the artist as when it is in the studio, doing an album”, rather than the show in the process of surveying the scene. “Occupy the stage space, it only takes on its full meaning if there is in the world in this space.”
Geneviève Leclerc – who co-produced the show with the company Bam Media, based in Quebec – chose to frame a studio that she “knows well”, and where she feels “comfortable”.