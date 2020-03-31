Mazda CX-5 is slightly changed in the UK
In the UK market, Mazda updated its crossover in several areas. Main technical purchasing function disable half of the cylinders at low loads.
It is introduced in a two-liter aspirated Skyactiv-G. local specifications it produces 165 HP interestingly, the system is combined with a 6-speed manual transmission, although for the older unit 2.5 in 192 force there is an option to save fuel and with a gun. The Japanese declare that the innovation reduces CO2 emissions by 8%.
In the palette auto body has a new gray metallic. Suspension was a little softer and more comfortable to work out irregularities. Improved sound insulation, which on the model sometimes had a limp. And the navigation map can now be deduced on the entire area of the Central display.
In Velikobritanii Mazda CX-5 starts, if translated into our, from 2.67 million rubles.