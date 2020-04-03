McGregor about the cancellation of the fight Nurmagomedov and Ferguson: “Habib scared”
The former champion of UFC in semi-lightweight and lightweight scales Conor McGregor (22-4) has commented on Twitter the cancellation of the fight Habib Nurmagomedov (28-0) and Tony Ferguson (25-3) at UFC 249.
“I’m in good shape to fight right now! When this all started, I say to myself, “How glad I am that I have not assigned to fight.”
If the fight was appointed, I would have participated and would have won.
To be honest, closer to the date of the battle Tony and Habib played poorly. And Habib chickened out first, making the score 3-2 in favor of Tony.
Habib fled home in the middle of the crisis. It is very risky. Congratulations, Tony.”
Karen Aghabekyan.