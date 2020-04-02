McLaren is preparing a 600-horsepower super SUV
The idea of manufacturers of supercars and sports cars, producing high-performance SUV, was once unthinkable, but now it is necessary to increase profits.
Lamborghini started the trend with the Urus, which helped the Italian automaker achieved record sales last year. Aston Martin recently unveiled the DBX, which will be the most important model of the brand, if you can generate enough sales to improve the financial position of the company.
Even Ferrari and Bugatti are building SUVs. Until now, McLaren has consistently refused to “jump on the bandwagon of the jeep”.
Unexpected step was McLaren released a teaser demonstrating the world’s first SUV sports brand. It’s called McLaren GTX and, as the name implies, it is focused off-road version of the McLaren GT, equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine with two turbines.
In GTX this unit produces 600 horsepower – that’s 58 HP more than the Aston Martin DBX. Time to distance 0-100 km/h is not yet revealed but it is expected that the more severe the GTX will be a bit slower than a normal GT, which is able to overcome this distance in 3.1 seconds and to accelerate as much as possible to accelerate up to 326 km/h. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed automatic transmission.
From the point of view of style GTX is still recognizable as a McLaren with original headlights in the front, having the form of a company logo, but the side profile does not look like any other model ever released by brand. Boot spoiler also gives GTX a sporty look, suitable to its impressive characteristics, and adaptive air suspension and new all-wheel drive system will make it off-road.
Presumably, the luxurious interior of the McLaren GT, a floating center console and a seven-inch touch screen will be transferred.
Deliveries of the McLaren GTX will begin April 1, 2021, but it is expected that it will cost more than the McLaren GT, which starts at $ 210,000.