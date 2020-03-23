Media called the game, which has become the main source of the spread of coronavirus in Europe

Italy and Spain lead Europe in the number of cases of coronavirus. The main source of the infection could be a football match between teams of the two countries.

The Department of civil protection of Italy, which deals with the forecasting and prevention of emergency situations in the country, believes that the spread COVID-19 in Europe affected the match “Atalanta” — “Valencia” (4:1).

The first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League was held on February 19 in Milan and has collected more than 45 thousand spectators at the stadium. Many fans came to the game of Lombardy, which even before the match was considered the epicenter of infection with coronavirus in Italy. It is known that in Milan was attended by 2500 fans “Valencia”.

The return game between the teams at UEFA’s decision was held in front of empty stands. After the game it became known that 35% of the players and staff of Valencia contracted the coronavirus.

In Italy recorded more than 59 thousand cases and more than five thousand died. In Spain 33 thousand cases and 2200 deaths.

Source:

Corriere dello Sport