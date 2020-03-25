Media: Lokomotiv in contact with the Martins

The management of “Locomotive” has contacted the head coach of the Greek Olympiacos Pedro Martins about the opportunity to lead the club.

Note that the current contract 49-year-old Portuguese Olympiakos calculated up to 30 June of the current year, the agreement of the current coach of “Locomotive” Yuri Semin has been calculated prior to that date.

This season, Lokomotiv is second in the standings Tinkoff RPL.

Source:

A Bola