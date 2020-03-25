Media: “Manchester United” — the favorite in the fight for Sancho

Midfielder Dortmund “Borussia” Jadon Sancho is close to transition in “Manchester United”.

The Englishman is a long-standing goal of head coach OLE Gunnar sulsher and could join the camp of the red devils last summer. However, due to the missing club in the Champions League Sancho he refused to go.

According to the source, at the moment, the Manchester club is the favorite in the fight for the English midfielder. The player also expect Chelsea and Liverpool, but clubs can refuse a transfer because of the high price tag on the player.

Borussia estimates the cost of the player 140 million euros.

This season in the Bundesliga Sancho took part in 23 games, scoring 14 goals and making 15 assists.

Evening Standard