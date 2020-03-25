Media: Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus and has an offer from two clubs

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the Turin club at the end of the season. The desire of the Portuguese publication reports Diario GOL.

According to a source, the 35-year-old Ronaldo has an offer from PSG, thinking about a bunch of five-time winner of the “Golden ball” with Kilian Mbappe.

It is also reported that the Portuguese has received a proposal from his former club “Manchester United”. Striker wants to return to its former glory at old Trafford, however, this option depends on the skill of the club in the Champions League.

We will remind, Ronaldo moved from real Madrid to Juventus in 2018 and became the champion of Italy, and was recognized as the best player of the season in Serie A. From 2003 to 2009 he played for Manchester United under the guidance of Alex Ferguson.