Media: Shia LaBeouf is back to his former wife
The star of “Transformers” Shia LaBeouf and British actress and model MIA Goth started Dating back in 2012, they met on the set of the film “Nymphomaniac” in which both starred. Four years later the couple married, but in 2018, it became known that LaBeouf and Goth broke up. However, recently the paparazzi caught former spouses together.
Shia LaBeouf, who has recently purchased a new home in Pasadena, was spotted Jogging with a charming blonde. The lovers did not hide his feelings, laughed and kissed. Especially the eye shining in the sun ring on the ring finger LaBeouf and his companion. She was the former wife LaBeouf MIA Goth.
Parting LaBeouf and Goth in the fall of 2018 was a surprise to all, for the sake of the couple Shia even coped with alcohol dependence. After rehab, the actor has been actively engaged in a film on his own script. It was there that LaBeouf met with the singer FKA twigs (Waist Barnett), and then announced the divorce with MIA and began to meet his new girlfriend officially. It is noteworthy that MIA Goth at the same time began to notice in the company of Robert Pattinson, the ex-fiancé of singer FKA twigs.
At which point LaBeouf broke up with Barnett, is still unknown. The actor prefers to keep his personal life. But fans of Chailly already enthusiastic about the reunion of actors as, in their opinion, Goth beneficial for LaBeouf.