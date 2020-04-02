Media: The Witcher 4 will be a prequel to the third part with CRIS in the lead role
GamePressure edition, citing its own anonymous sources, revealed details of The Witcher 4. According to representatives of the portal, development of the project has already begun, and its concept, according to published details, pre-formed.
In the sequel of the famous franchise the main character will be CRIS, the daughter of Geralt of Rivia on the Law of Surprise. CD Projekt RED is going to tell about the adventures of a girl before the events of the third part. It follows that the potential of The Witcher 4 will be a prequel to the Wild Hunt. Most likely, players will tell about the wanderings CRIS, and the plot will reveal the deeper theme of the relationship of the protagonist with a wizard Abalak home and travel to different worlds.
Says GamePressure, the developers at CD Projekt RED think that The Witcher should always be the original protagonist, and CRIS fits perfectly into this concept. The girl was a favorite when selecting a character in the main role, but the Wild Hunt users have shown her true strength, which can not be compared to any monster. Now, according to anonymous sources, the authors found a solution and managed to fit the ability of the CRIS to the gameplay concept.
It is worth noting that official data concerning the development of The Witcher 4 has not been received. However, previously, CD Projekt RED expressed the desire to return to the series.