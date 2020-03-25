Media: vlašić can go to real Madrid

CSKA midfielder Nikola vlašić, and got to sphere of interests of “real”.

As reported defensacentral.com the leadership of the club of Madrid sees 22-year-old Croat substitute for his compatriot, the 34-year-old midfielder Luka Modric. It is noted that the owner of the Golden ball he has proposed Vlasica.

Vlasica contract with CSKA runs until the summer of 2024, the transfer fee is estimated at 22 million euros.

In the current season the player has played 30 matches in all competitions, 8 goals and gave 6 assists.