Meet Jett – a Korean Thriller VALORANT
April 2, 2020 | Techno | No Comments|
Riot Games has introduced another character VALORANT – Jett from South Korea.
The girl has the following abilities:
- “Rain” – fog, limiting visibility. Its motion direction can be changed.
- “Rise” – the vertical jump after a short training.
- “A fair wind” – a rapid breakthrough in the direction of movement.
- “Storm of blades” – throwing daggers, dealing moderate damage if it enters the body or limbs and fatal damage when hit in the head. Supply of daggers is filled by killing enemies.
Recall that at the start, the shooter will be available for about 10 agents. Five are unlocked by default and others will have to open a for money or in-game successes.
VALORANT will be released on PC this summer. On April 7, is scheduled to launch closed beta testing. Everything you need to know about the “beta”, please click here.