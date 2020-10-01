Meet Reels, the new competitor of Tik Tok
Instagram , owned by Facebook , announced today the launch of Reels within the social network, a new way of sharing videos that wants to compete with TikTok , which has become a leader in this segment and which now faces an uncertain future in the United States due to its Chinese capital.
Reels enters to compete with TikTok , which has about 100 million users in the United States , at a time when the application, owned by the Chinese Bytedance , negotiates its sale to Microsoft or risks being banned in the United States, as it has threatened US President Donald Trump , who alleges national security reasons.
The launch of Reels begins today in 50 countries , including the United States , France, United Kingdom and Japan .
It will also be available in Brazil, where since last year , Facebook tried Reels, and India, which in June banned the use of TikTok and other “app” Chinese after the military confrontation with Indian soldiers killed in a disputed border area.
The new Instagram service will allow the creation of 15-second videos with many of the components that made TikTok unique, such as editing tools, augmented reality and the integration of music in the content.
In addition, it will focus more on the consumption of video content, something that is also behind the success of TikTok , one of the fastest growing ” apps ” in recent years.
Reels also emulates the focus on content creators, celebrities, and on displaying recommendations based on overall popularity, not so much on individual user preferences.
Instagram , with 1 billion users worldwide, has behind the powerful Facebook ecosystem to deal with TikTok , which, according to Trump , will stop operating in the United States on September 15 if it does not go from Chinese to American capital.