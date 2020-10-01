Meet the first McLaren dealer in Argentina
It was recently enabled, it is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Puerto Madero and there are four models for sale.
Quantum Group Argentina was presented as the new official representative of McLaren Automotive in our country. It is the street sports car division of the famous Formula 1 team, founded by Bruce McLaren in 1966, reported the specialized site Autoblog.
The local importer is a subsidiary of Quantum Group Chile, which is already the representative of McLaren, Lotus and Aston Martin in the neighboring country. Quantum Group Argentina opened its first dealership in Puerto Madero on Tuesday and launched four models for sale at the same time: 570 S, 600 LT, GT and 720 S (they cost between $ 690,000 and $ 930,000) .
Esteban Ruiz , Commercial Director of Quantum Group Argentina, was in charge of opening the dealer's doors. The first two units arriving in the country are exhibited there: a 570 S and a 600 LT, which are already “reserved”.
“The negotiations and procedures to bring the McLaren brand to Argentina took more than a year and a half,” explained Ruiz quoted by Autoblog .
“At the beginning of 2019, we began the approval procedures and brought an orange 570 S from Chile. We brought that car to carry out a test drive with potential clients, all users of sports cars from other brands. The answer was the final push to make the decision to bring the brand to our country ”, added the executive.
The launch was scheduled for early April, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic . “We had everything ready. On March 16, we even managed to release the first 570 S and 600 LT that we already have reserved at Customs, ”added Ruiz.
The Puerto Madero dealership has a covered area of 400 square meters and includes a showroom to display four cars at the same time. There is also space for offices and a room for holding events with clients.
“There will be a series of staggered events from now on, always respecting the protocols that are currently required. In October we will present the Sport Series (570 S and 600 LT) and in November it will be time to show the GT and Super Series (720 S) ”, explained Ruiz.
The goal of the brand is to sell about ten cars per year . “Before the economic crisis and the pandemic, we had estimated about fifteen vehicles per year, but everything will depend on the situation,” Ruiz clarified.
McLaren models in Argentina will compete against sports cars of similar powers from Porsche and Ferrari , which are already represented in our country by Nordenwagen and Centro Milano.
“We are going to differentiate ourselves with products of innovative design, low weight and technology derived from our Formula 1 cars,” concluded Ruiz.