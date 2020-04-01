Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent a farewell post: what happens details
The world famous couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite his official retirement from the Royal family and the refusal of the relevant authority, still do not go from the pages of the world’s tabloids. This time the occasion was the closing of the page in Instagram. This writes the Correspondent.
As you know, March 31 is the last day, when Megan and Harry officially represent the British monarchy. On the last day of March, Prince Harry and Megan Markle said goodbye to her followers on Instagram.
On their official page dedicated to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there was a farewell address.
The couple wrote that although now “the world seems extremely fragile”, they are confident in the potential of every person to change the situation.
Harry and Megan said that now the main thing is “the health and wellbeing of all people throughout the world and to find solutions to the many problems that arose as a result of this pandemic.”
Also in his Instagram account, they thanked fans for their support and promised to continue to do charity work.
It is reported that this Instagram page will remain open for viewing, but there won’t be activity. “Although you may not see us here, the work continues”, – is written in the post.
Now Prince Harry and Megan Markle will begin a new independent life outside the Royal family. Buckingham Palace on 1 April will dissolve the state of their assistants.
As we can all feel the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference-as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line-together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
We will remind, after the UK authorities took the decision to impose a partial quarantine on the entire territory of the country, Queen Elizabeth II urgently left the capital in isolation. Her example was also followed by other major representatives of the Royal family and left London to escape from spreading in the country coronavirus infection.