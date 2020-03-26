Meghan Markle prematurely deprived of the Royal title

Someone clearly can’t wait for Meghan Markle leaves the part of the British Royal family, and to the extent that she was deprived of the title in advance.

A little over a week remains until the long-awaited moment, like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially cease to be the royals. However, Buckingham Palace seems to be trying to do it as soon as possible.

Megan is a patron of the charity Smart Works, which helps unemployed women to pick an outfit for the interview. On the website of the company, it no longer appears Royal.

Moreover, on the website it is called simply the Duchess of Sussex, so still there was removed the acronym HRH — ie “Her Royal Highness”. Most likely, the order to remove Megan from the monarchs came from above. An interesting false start.

Recall, Megan and Harry announced that they want to secede from the Royal family, at the beginning of 2020. This process in the press already dubbed “MagtiCom”, and will end it on March 31. From the first of April Sesexy will officially cease to be Royal personages, and will be able to finally live happily.

The couple have already settled in Canada and fired the whole team that worked in Frogmore house. By the way, insiders said that the decision to move to Canada took Harry and Megan only agreed with her husband.

The red-haired Prince realized that the UK press will not let Megan pass, even after they come out of the family, and that’s why I decided to take the wife away.