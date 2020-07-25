Mel Gibson re-established after having been hospitalized for the coronavirus
Mel Gibson stayed a week in a hospital in Los Angeles in April after having been tested positive to the COVID-19, said Friday their spokesman.
July 24, 2020 16h32
Updated at 17h37
Associated Press
The actor and director 64-year-old has fully recovered and is doing “well” according to the spokesperson. He also stated that Mr. Gibson had since been declared negative “many times”.
Mel Gibson is the latest of a long series of celebrities — including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink — to make public her diagnosis and recovery of the coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild symptoms, or moderate, such as fever and cough, which disappears in two to three weeks. For some, particularly the elderly and those who have existing health concerns, it can lead to more serious illness and even be fatal.
The United States has over four million known cases of coronavirus, with more than 140 000 deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.