Mercedes-AMG, UCL and UCLH for 100 hours has developed the ventilator
New breathing device received approval from the British Department for control of drugs and medical devices in record time.
Engineers at University College London (UCL) in collaboration with the team of Formula 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas less than a week created a special unit for patients with coronavirus – CPAP-mask. The apparatus operates in the mode of artificial lung ventilation with permanent positive pressure (Constant Positive Airway Pressure, CPAP). To supply oxygen easy it does not require a fan. Air-oxygen mixture is fed into the mouth and nose of the patient at a constant rate, keeping the airway open, and increasing the amount of oxygen coming into the lungs. Unlike the ventilator, when using a CPAP mask patient does not need to enter in medication sleep and place a breathing tube into the trachea.
CPAP masks are already in use in Italy and China for the relief of the General condition of the patients. Also forty vehicles passed four London hospitals. If they are positive themselves zarekomendoval, the manufacturer of engines for Formula 1 Mercedes-AMG will be able to produce about thousands of devices daily. They have already received approval of the management control of drugs and medical devices.
Commenting on the development of the unit, Professor Rebecca Shipley of University College London said that usually for the development of medical devices take years, but they managed to cope for a few days. They took as the basis of an already existing device and borrowed some technology. This will allow you to produce it on a large scale.
According to the developers, 50% of patients who were connected to these devices did not need to be translated on a ventilator with incubation of the trachea.