Messi and Ronaldo are not among the top ten football player of Liverpool has headed a rating of the best players in Europe
In the top 10 included three representatives of the “Paris Saint-Germain.”
The CIES football Observatory has presented the updated ranking of the best players from top 5 European Championships – Examples (Spain), Premier League (England) Bundesliga (Germany), Serie A (Italy) and Ligue 1 (France).
The list is published on the official website of the organization.
The rating was compiled based on individual and team effectiveness. First place was taken by midfielder “Liverpool” Jordan Henderson, who scored 93 points. The top 3 included Presnell Kimpembe from PSG (91,1) and player of “Bavaria” Thiago Alcantara (91,1).
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi became only the 52nd (83,4), and the forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo – 27-m (86,9).
Top 10 best football players of Europe:
1. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – 93,0;
2. Presnell Kimpembe (PSG) – 91,1;
3. Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) – 91,1;
4. Jadon Sancho (Borussia D) – 90,7;
5. Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) – 90,3;
6. Marco verratti (PSG) – 90,3;
7. Moussa Diaby (Bayer) – 90,3;
8. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) – 90,1;
9. Lucas Piszczek (Borussia D) – 90,0;
10. Angel di Maria (PSG) with 89.9.