Metallica “played” the old concerts in YouTube during the quarantine

Metallica decided to launch the campaign with the publication of his concerts during the period of quarantine due to a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus COVID-19.

About it reports NME.

The event will be weekly and received the name Metallica Mondays.

The band plans to post on YouTube and pages on Facebook videos from the concerts of yesteryear.

“Want a break from Netflix before to explore the whole library? Introducing our new concert series: #MetallicaMondays,” said the band.

The first video was posted on Monday, March 23. They became last year’s show, which was held in June in Slane (Ireland).