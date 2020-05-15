Meteoric rise to Up for the decline on Netflix
The first quebecois film produced by Netflix, Until the decline, has seen an unexpected success at the international.
Mireille Vachon
Just four weeks after its release, the first quebecois film financed, produced and distributed by Netflix, Until the decline, has already 21 million viewings across the world.
“We saw really a dream,” said Patrice Laliberté, director of the feature film. “When we were told the number of viewings, I had trouble believing it,” he continued.
The actress, a native of Sherbrooke, Marie-Evelyne Lessard, who plays Rachel, an ex-military go-getter, does not realize yet the magnitude of such success.
“This is very weird to live in this huge success is all alone in his living room, thinking that 21 million people have watched the film,” she explains.
The film, which deals with the mode of life survivalist, has radiated beyond our borders : 95 % of Netflix subscribers have seen the film have been living outside of Canada. The same percentage represents those who have been watching in a foreign language, such as Spanish, English, Portuguese and German.
“Often, we do not dare to translate our films by lack of money or resources, but it is necessary to trust and to offer our works to the world. You see, with Up to the decline, it has worked “, expresses the director.
The markets in latin and south american, for example, have been among the most receptive to the work in québec. “We should try to target other markets than the French and the americans, because our films from quebec have the potential to be deployed internationally,” continued Patrice Laliberté.
“With Until the decline, it has been proved that in Quebec, it was a cinematography very strong, and it has all the technical skills and creative required to make the work super interesting. Netflix has discovered a pool of very talented people “, he says.
Patrice Laliberté and Marie-Evelyne Lessard hope to both, Until the decline is the beginning of a long line of québécois films produced by the giant Netflix.
The shooting
Several scenes of the film are quite violent, even bloody. Guns, fights, explosions… the action is to go to the basic secret of Alain (Réal Bossé), where a small group of apprentices survivalist spend the weekend.
“We haven’t had a lot of preparation time, but it has participated in during weapons training, self-defense and stunts with the professional Jean-Francois Lachapelle. I also watched a lot of reality shows on the survivalist to understand their way of thinking and acting, ” explains the actress.
“In shooting, we had not the impression to make a feature film, really violent. Myself, at the viewing, I was surprised by the violent character of the film! “, says Mr. Laliberté.
“I believe that the sound environment adds a lot of tension, violence and suffering in the film,” says Marie-Evelyne Lessard.
Projects for the future?
Even if several spheres of the art world are on break, the two colleagues have the chance to continue to work.
“I started to do the dubbing, the niche art, which continues to operate in this time of crisis,” said Ms. Lessard. We took the work in a safe manner by following the sanitary protocols implemented quickly. It will at least continue to entertain the viewers. “
Patrice Laliberté, meanwhile, will work soon on the editing of the film Very beautiful day, that had been shot with a cell phone. “Even if everything is on pause, we hope we’ll be able to get it out in the near future “, he says.
The director would also like to advance the writing of scenarios, and plans to begin production of an animated short film, with which he will not be constrained by measures of social distancing between the actors.