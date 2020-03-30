Metropolitan Antony told how to deal with fear and panic
The temples of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will remain open during the period of quarantine, that the faithful had the opportunity to visit them by arrangement with the priests. This was told by Chancellor of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Anthony (Pakanich), told reporters “FR s” in the information Center of the UOC.
“We decided on the Holy Synod that the churches these days must be open. Yes, the service will be performed, involving not more than 10 people, but to every believer had the opportunity to take communion, the temple must be opened. Having agreed beforehand with the priest comes to the temple, confess, pray, partake of. Because religious life is always experienced – not to be a theorist in the faith,” he said.
The Archbishop noted that the Orthodox person’s life focused on prayer, both private and public, so it is impossible to imagine the life of a believer outside the Church sacraments.
“The Lord gave us to live in a very difficult time, in an era very different changes that affect whole societies, States, and now every citizen, regardless of social status and material wealth. It seems that we are strong and great, but it turns out we are powerless before the virus, before some disease. Many are now in panic from helplessness, from a misunderstanding of the real situation, the reasons for emerging infectious diseases COVID-19. In connection with this appeal of the Holy Synod to the people just felt,” explained the Metropolitan.
Metropolitan Anthony stressed that the believer never needs to fear death.
“Religion is necessary in order to prepare a person to transition into another existence. And Orthodox Christianity is always a religion of joy, even in very difficult periods. When escalate the situation, felt powerless human. But death is simply a part of life, the transition to otherness. This is not to say that we tend to be quick to stop this life – no, we value life because it is the gift of God,” he said.
It is because people should appreciate life today, all should abide by security measures related to the coronavirus.
“If there’s such tests, one must listen to medical requirements, to the requirements of public authorities, in order to protect themselves. Disease exists because of sin. And the main remedy is repentance, the realization that so further to live.
So everyone now needs to comprehend and his personal life and public life, in order to appease, defeat the sinful passions and, perhaps, some wrong trends of society development. And then gradually the Lord is our repentance, and, as the disease appeared suddenly, so suddenly she will be gone,” said Archbishop Anthony.
Manager of the UOC-MP also spoke about the decision of the Holy Synod, which determines the rules for the period of quarantine.
“We made some decisions, which, unfortunately, relate and the specific restriction in service because there are clear limitations in the law that forbid to gather more than 10 people. For us it is very difficult because of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is not just the largest denomination in Ukraine, it is also the most “mass”, if you speak a secular language. Our temples are always crowded, especially during lent, when all the most focus on religious life.”
The Archbishop said that the decision of the Synod in many churches already hold services in the open air.
“We understand the threat and understand the care of our state authorities, therefore, decided that if more people, then we are ready to go out there and serve. And we saw already on Sunday that some churches just did. And the Lord gave us another test of our faith weather because it was cold outside and was snowing, but this did not prevent prayer,” said Metropolitan Anthony.
