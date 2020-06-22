Mexico will start again to send seasonal workers in Canada
Mexico had banned temporarily for seasonal workers to fly to Canada; a decision which caused a wave of shock among the farmers who depend on this foreign labour.
Stephanie Levitz
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The mexican government says it is ready to again allow for seasonal workers to go to Canada after having obtained the assurance that the measures of supervision would be strengthened in order to limit the outbreaks of COVID-19.
At least two mexican workers were killed in Canada and hundreds of others have contracted the coronavirus in recent weeks in the agricultural enterprises across the country.
The increase has forced Mexico to ban temporarily for seasonal workers to fly to Canada. A decision that has caused a wave of shock among the farmers who depend on this foreign labour.
Mexico announces, however, have entered into an agreement with Ottawa regarding improvements to the program governing temporary foreign workers.
In a communiqué published Sunday, the mexican government revealed that the canadian government is committed to increasing the number of inspections and to provide more support to workers and mexican authorities to identify and denounce the dangerous working conditions.
A joint working group consisting of representatives of both States must also look at issues related to the conditions of these temporary workers.
In a letter addressed to the ambassador of Mexico to Canada, the minister of Employment, Carla Qualtrough, is committed to ensuring the security of these people whose work is essential for the food security of Canadians.
According to the missive, of which The canadian Press has obtained a copy, Ottawa is to evaluate all cases of outbreaks on farms in order to identify the needed changes. It is also suggested to increase the frequency of inspections in institutions located in areas affected by new outbreaks.
The federal government also promises to communicate with all agricultural producers who cater to mexican workers to ensure that they comply with the guidelines for the prevention of the public health.
“Severe sanctions” will be imposed on the farmers, which would put the health of foreign workers to risk, promises the minister in his letter.