Michel Fugain sings wild horses [VIDEO]

| May 14, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Michel Fugain book a version confined to <em>wild Horses</em>.

May 14, 2020 17h46

Updated at 18h22

Eric Moreault

The Sun

Michel Fugain has always been a synonym for joy of living. In these times of containment and pandemic, which is better than the interpreter of the Spring for us to cheer up? With his “band of confined”, the French singer has been to offer a version of wild Horses in the video.

“We wanted to do something to say how pleased we were with everyone, but especially behind the people who get wasted to treat [the victims] of this virus. It was the hope that it ends as quickly as possible. It is a song that speaks of the result…” he said in introduction.



Le Soleil

