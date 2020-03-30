Microsoft announced a new subscription of Microsoft 365
Microsoft has announced a new subscription on their services, dubbed Office 365. In fact, it is a rebranding of Microsoft Office 365, although the package has several new capabilities beyond the traditional Office. Added integration of cloud technologies to improve the quality of typing and presentations, to help in the management of the Finance and security on the Internet.
Microsoft 365 includes radically updated Microsoft Editor, which has received new features and became available as a browser extension Edge. This is a set of tools designed to help with grammar and punctuation. The app works on the basis of artificial intelligence, supports more than 20 languages and supported applications Word, Outlook, Edge, and Google Chrome.
In Excel there is a new function of Money, which allows you to track profit and expenses. In Excel became available for new data types, for example, “Food”, which will allow you to track the effectiveness of the diet.
Two of the most significant innovations in Microsoft 365 apps Family Safety Teams and for Consumers. The first is for Windows, Xbox and Android and helps you track what apps you use most often and how much time you spend in each of them. Based on these data, it is possible to set limits of screen time, which may be different for weekdays and weekends. The application also helps to locate family members.
Application Teams for Consumers is very similar to the usual Teams. It is available for joint storage for files which can be searched, setting tasks that can be entrusted to other family members, and more.
The new subscription of Microsoft 365 will be available in two variations: Personal and Family. The first will cost $6.99 a month, and the second of $9.99. The users currently subscribed to Microsoft Office 365 Personal and Home will be transferred to the new subscription from April 21. On the same day, Microsoft 365 will be available for subscription to new users.