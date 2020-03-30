Microsoft unveiled a major upgrade of the Office Suite
Microsoft renamed the home Office 365 subscription to Microsoft 365, launched new consumer services, and updated existing ones. Among the innovations free feature “Meetings” via Skype, the possibility of Teams not only for corporate users, Microsoft Family Safety, for family safety and not only. About this Microsoft said during the online briefing for journalists.
As explained in Microsoft, on the background of the pandemic among users, the demand for Skype: it has been used 40 million people – 70% more than the previous month. The duration of calls increased by 220%, so the company introduced a free option “Assembly”, which allows you to collect a video meeting in three clicks and customers do not need authorization under your account or download the app.
Corporate messenger Teams have adapted to consumer problems. By Microsoft design, the users can use the app for planning travel with friends, organize meetings, coordinate schedules, or sharing photos or videos.
In messenger also adds tools for storing important information like passwords to Wi-Fi and data accounts. And users will be able to follow the movements of loved ones by geolocation.
In Edge browser on basis of Chromium added monitoring of insecure passwords-the browser extension compares them with the database leak by analogy with the Chrome. In addition, the program added mode “immersive” reading: you can customize the font and page layout for a more comfortable perception of text.
One of the main innovations is the “smart” copying. It is possible to allocate different types of data on the page, and the browser will correctly insert it in the box to enter text, even if the layout of the nonideal source.
One of the most significant updates have got a built-in Word Editor service. A function based on machine learning can now tell you how to make a text more persuasive or clear, while retaining the meaning: it is sufficient to select a sentence, and right-click to click “Paraphrasing”. While the feature will only work with English text.
To check the text for plagiarism will be directly in Word. Editor will also allow you to insert citations directly into a document in one click. Microsoft 365 subscribers will also get access to additional evaluation style, including options like clarity, conciseness, formality and inclusiveness of the language. As planned by the company, this will avoid “unintentional bias”, for example, to write “police” and “police officer”.
Coach Presenter function in PowerPoint will help you study public speaking. During a rehearsal, the system will tell if the author stumbles, too often says “uh” or quick reads on the slides.
Now the function can also determine the monotony of the question and suggest where to add emotional emphasis. In addition, the service allows you to correct grammatical errors.
Additionally, in PowerPoint, there are new creative features like converting text into a timeline in a single click. Users also have access to 8 thousands of stock images and 175 cyclic video from Getty Images, as well as 300 new fonts and 2800 new icons. The update will also apply to Word and Excel.
In addition, upon subscription of Microsoft 365 will be available at 200 new premium templates in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. They will help with CVS, wedding invitation and other tasks.
Excel has received new data types and smart templates. Users will get access to enhanced information on over 100 topics like food, films, places, chemistry and pokémon: it will save time, convert numbers and text to the desired data for rendering.
Excel also introduced the integrated financial management. Using the extension, users will be able to budget, track and analyze spending in the finished table. The feature will allow to automatically gather data: to do this, just connect your Bank account, but still will only work in the United States.
In the web version of Outlook, you can now manage all the agreements on work and life in the same calendar. In this case the real workload can only be displayed in the work calendar, keeping information about meetings separately.
Microsoft also introduced a Family Safety app that collects in one place information about other family members and their activity. The service allows you to control the screen time for PC, Android and Xbox or to check where the children are.
The program can send alerts when family members arrive or leave home, school or work. In addition, the app gives a summary for the use of devices and allows you to restrict access to content.
Packages Personal and Family subscriptions to Microsoft 365 will keep all Office 365 features, including access to Office applications and 1TB of cloud storage OneDrive, 60 minutes to mobile and landline Skype calls, enhanced security and technical support. Prices will remain the same.
The new feature will start working from April 21, and the access it promises to provide for all 38 million subscribers to Office 365 in the coming months.