Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher together with the children supported health workers
Most of the stars are very serious about the rapid spread of coronavirus in the world and through personal social networks are trying to convey to all of us, the best we can do now is just stay at home. For the sake of yourself, family and physicians, which in the context of a pandemic are working day and night.
Stars actively helping them with donations and just moral support. Today they were joined by another Hollywood couple Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Together with the children they painted the house a huge poster and dedicated it to all workers.
“For all those who are now at the forefront. Health workers, couriers, employees of grocery stores and people with a good heart and strong spirit, which is now no choice but to go to work. Together we made for you”, — signed photo of the “creation” Ashton in Instagram.
To every one on the front lines. Medical workers, delivery folks, grocery store employees, people with kind hearts and generous spirits, and every person that has no choice but to go to work right now. Together we got this!❤it’s amazing