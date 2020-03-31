Milevskiy got in the team round of the championship of Belarus after winning goal (photo, video)
The striker scored the only goal in the match with “Slutsk”.
The Association Belarusian football Federation (abff), presented the team of the second round of the national championship, which was Ukrainian footballer.
In the list of the best was a place the ex-striker of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Milevsky.
“Dinamo-Brest”, which speaks Ukrainian, was met with “Slutsk” on the road and won with the score 1:0.
The only goal for the Brest team was organized by Ukrainian players. Oleksandr Noyok had a discount after filing with a penalty kick, Milevskiy and sent the ball into the goal opponent.
For mil it was the first goal of the season. “Dinamo-Brest” in last season’s championship was interrupted by the hegemony of the BATE and won the title.
The championship is the only championship in Europe, which was not stopped because of a pandemic coronavirus.