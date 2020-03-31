Milevsky, Vasiliev and Kadymyan got in the symbolic team of the 2nd round of the championship of Belarus
Two former Premier League player made the team of the week Premier League of Belarus.
The championship of Belarus – the only European League that continues to hold fights, in spite of the pandemic of coronavirus in the world.
In the second round of the League, in the team were three players who formerly played in the championship of Ukraine – Artem Milevskiy (Dinamo Brest), heham Kadymyan (Neman) and Alexander Vasiliev (Minsk).
Milevskiy is known for performances for the national team of Ukraine and Dynamo Kiev.
Kadymyan played for a number of Ukrainian clubs, such as Olympique Donetsk and Titan Armyansk, Vorskla, FC Sumy, Karpaty, Arsenal Kiev Arsenal Kharkiv Zorya and Hoverla.
Vasilev is a graduate of the Kiev Dynamo. 25-year-old midfielder has experience of playing for various Junior and youth teams of Ukraine. As part of the Dnieper played two matches in the Premier League, as well as eight matches in the First League of Ukraine for the Kiev Arsenal.