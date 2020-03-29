Milla Jovovich showed how grown up her youngest daughter
The baby smiles and looks charming.
Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich, which in February 2020 became a mother for the third time, showed the grown daughter of ocean. The little girl is already almost two months, it looks charming. Star mom posted photos and video with a little ocean and Dashiell. According to Milla, she is sharing with fans these photos to give them a reason to smile today.
“Baby ocean and dash to the rescue, so we can smile today! I hope everyone is okay and stay safe! Sending lots of love!” – signed photo and video mill.
Of course more attention from his fans attracted to the ocean. The video shows that the baby is already responding to parents and smiles when they play with her.
Baby Osian and Dash to the rescue so we can all smile today! Swipe for the video which is cuteness overload! I hope everyone is doing well and staying safe! Sending a lot of love! Xo m🥰