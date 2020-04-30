Mini-concerts at home, thanks to the Festive!
Eric Larochelle and Isabelle Simard
29 April 2020 18h16
Share
Mini-concerts at home, thanks to the Festive!
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Share
Failing to be able to take part in the Fun! this year, the festival like all the other great summer events were cancelled because of COVID-19, the people of Charlevoix will soon be able to deliver a dose of music at home thanks to the initiative Tour-of-doors.
Headed by the team of Festive!, the project will provide benefits in mode social distancing by sending artists to sing a song in front of the home of citizens who have registered in advance. The whole will be offered free of charge.
The first mini-tour will take place this Saturday. Local artists Isabelle Simard and Eric Larochelle, who share “the stage and the daily newspaper, will stop at 16 gates of the city of Baie-Saint-Paul. Other musicians will be joining the adventure soon.
Viewers interested in receiving a service are invited to get in touch by filling out the online form on the page Facebook of the fun!.
Tour doors are part of a larger project called local Series, in which the Festive! will offer other cultural activities to the people of Charlevoix.