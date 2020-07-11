Minimum sentence for possession of porn juvenile
July 10, 2020 21h24
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The former pa announcer of the Capitals of Quebec city and employee of the newspaper The Sun Stéphane Lévesque has been sentenced to the minimum sentence of 12 months in prison for distribution, accession and possession of child pornography. This sentence was a suggestion common to the Crown and the defence.
The 45 year-old male had been arrested in November 2018 after exchanges of suspicious files have been posted on the web. He pleaded guilty there are already a few months. After his sentence of detention, Stéphane Lévesque will be on probation for three years. It will be forbidden during this period to be in contact with minors. The offender must also make a donation to a charity which helps young victims of sexual violence.