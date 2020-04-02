Ministry of health: production tests for coronavirus in Ukraine will begin next week
The Deputy Minister of health – chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko said that next week in Ukraine should start mass production of tests for coronavirus. Until now, Ukraine has imported or received in the form of humanitarian aid.
“We worked with the Institute of molecular biology, worked with other producers of national tests. I think next week we will have serial production testing and delivery of national tests in the PCR laboratory, and we can provide all who need it, laboratory research,” – said Lyashko at a briefing Thursday, said the Left coast.
Recall, the national Academy of Sciences said that the Ukrainian scientists have completed work on the creation of the domestic test-systems SARS-CoV-2, in mid-March.
Their development started in January, after the information about the epidemic, a new coronavirus in Chinese province, scientists from the Institute of molecular biology and genetics of NAS of Ukraine.