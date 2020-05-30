Mirabelle : a clean slate
Laurence Hélie is reinventing itself under the name of Mirabelle.
Share
May 29, 2020
Updated on may 30, 2020 at 4h16
Share
Mirabelle : a clean slate
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
It has been known guitar in hand, singing French tunes country-folk under his real name, Laurence Hélie. After a few years of silence, here comes surrounded by synthesizers, renamed Mirabelle, forging, in English, a stylish alternative pop. The musician had a need to make a clean sweep before leaving. Here it is served.
This first album of Plum is called Late Bloomer, that literally we could translate by “late-flowering”. Figuratively, the phrase also describes those people who find their way or their vocation later than the average bear. The author-composer-interpreter native of the Beauce endorse the label without hesitation.
“In 10 years, I will have maybe another speech, she said a voice cheerfully. But I thought it was funny. It took me so long to get to this album. I have put in the time to trust me, to me to assume, to go to the end of my ideas and take my place. There are people who do it for 17 years. For me, that was the idea behind a Late Bloomer. It took me a while, but I think I am where I ought to be.”
“A écœurantite”
Many things have changed since the release of the second album of Laurence Hélie, now the past, in 2013. Mirabelle can’t quite put your finger precisely on what has caused the questioning that she experienced. Musically, the heart was no longer there.
“It seems that I have hit a wall, she summarizes. I feel I have made a sort of depression music. I connected more and for me, it is very important. I can’t make music pretending. I made a écœurantite. I needed a break frank. I absolutely do not disown the past. But I needed to give me the right to do everything and start afresh.”
For a moment, she is said to have abandoned his artistic project. When she took his guitar to compose, she did it without expectations. She wanted to create for his own pleasure, to find this link that she cherished with the music. She recalls the first songs “more angry”, for which he came. De fil en aiguille, it is arrival of the sounds is generally mild — but does not shun not a few elks most abrasive of Late Bloomer. His album is filled with nods to the sound to the 90’s, she grew up listening to The Cranberries, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Portishead, Massive Attack, Blur or Sonic Youth.
“It may be nostalgia. But there is a comfort in nostalgia when the memories are good,” observes Mirabelle, whose pieces are worn by the synthesizers of Christophe Lamarche-Ledoux.
“This album could be a guitar, it is with this instrument that I made up. But I needed more space. I think this is where the new sounds have emerged. I needed to breathe, to let the voice take its place”, the author-composer-performer, who has solicited the services of Warren Spicer (Plants and Animals) to the realization.
“When I met Christophe and I heard his synths, it was a moment eureka, she adds. It was exactly that. It gives me plenty of room, it is full beautiful, this is not too clean, this is not cold. I felt that there was something very close to the music that I have in me, in the manner with which I compose. I wasn’t trying to be 16 years of age, I was trying not to rehash the same things [from the past]. I found it really cool.”
In a music industry that do not roll on gold, Mirabelle said, aware that she does not chance returning with a new name, a different language of creation and in a new style of music. “When I met my label, they said to me : “you understand that you’re you put all the sticks in the wheels”…” she says. To date, the game was well worth the effort for the musician.
“This is the first time that I write my texts myself, she said. It may be a little strange, because this time, they are in English. It’s a little weird to change the name, language, and style of music to be able to say : “this is me”. I know it sounds crazy, but it is the truth.”
For the rest, Mirabelle was willing to take the risk. “It is such that I feel it, slice it. Come what may!”