On October 29, Hilda Bernard will turn 100 years old and she already celebrates it in advance. The historic actress has just overcome a Covid-19 picture and is in perfect health, as confirmed by Emiliano Parada , her grandson, in an exclusive dialogue with Teleshow.

“He is very well thank God. Only that happened, he was infected and he recovered,” he said about his grandmother's health. The information had been given by Luis Ventura in Fantino in the afternoon: “At 99 he contracted Covid but he overcame it and today he is very well, thank God. It could be said that it is about the woman who beat him to death, since it does a few months they had also given her up for dead “.

“She is in an establishment, in very good health and already recovered after having contracted Covid and defeating him,” he added. Dr. Carlos Kambourian, present on the floor, explained: “It must have been that the lady was very well cared for. Obesity can complicate a disease, as in any other, but being thin will not cure it by itself.”

Let's remember that in 2014 the artist had suffered a stroke and managed to get ahead. “It affected me, more than anything, the entire left part of the body. The face, the arm and the leg. I have to be calm and walk little,” she had explained at the time.