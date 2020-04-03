“Miss Julie” in waves
A scene from “Miss Julie” that fans will be able to hear, even if access to the theatre is no longer possible.
In Quebec, from the 1930s until the 1960s, the radio play has known the hours of glory, a golden age which has contributed to the affirmation and advancement of our culture, without forgetting the professionalism of the performers and the birth of our dramaturgy. In this era of social distancing, where many shows have been cancelled, sometimes even before they have met a first audience, the radio play seems more appropriate than ever.
Seizing the opportunity, Radio-Canada will broadcast on Thursday 19 march at 20: on HERE First, then on the application Ohdio, Miss Julie, a play by August Strindberg, translated and directed by Serge Denoncourt, who was to take the poster for the Théâtre du Rideau vert this week and that brought Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, David Boutin and Louise Cardinal.
“It is very strange to learn that what you have worked for one year should never meet spectators,” explains Serge Denoncourt. As I’ve spent the last few days to repeat, it is a real coitus interruptus. While our business is a gathering, it was declared that the gatherings are banned ! It arouses a mixture of helplessness and worthlessness. It is a situation so unique that our brain does not know how to react. There were no tears. There has been no seizures. We were like frozen. “
While recognizing that this cancellation is not serious in itself, as some, including theatre artists, are in postures far more delicate than his own, the creator speaks of a great investment of both mental and physical, a work that the whole team felt strongly the need to honor. “Nobody complains, he said. It makes no more pity than the other. It is only deprived of what nourishes us the most. You know, it is very difficult not to share something that has been done to be. “
A gesture of resistance
It is the film director Francis Legault, to whom we owe the popular series The other midi to the next table, who had suggested to Serge Denoncourt to proceed to capture the audio of the piece. “I immediately liked his way of seeing things,” explains the director. He told me of a radio play performed as in time of war, something akin to a gesture of resistance. “
Thus, under the supervision of Francis Legault and Jocelyn Lebeau, the play will be recorded Wednesday at Radio-Canada in false direct, that is to say, without interruption and without editing, just as if it were a real live broadcast, and then broadcast the next day. “This is the opportunity to enrol in a historic moment, writes Denoncourt. Without this broadcast, the show was fading, it disappeared, as if it had not existed. We need witnesses, people who can say that it has taken place. For us, it is exactly like having the chance to catch a tryst that would have been missed. “
While enjoying the great enthusiasm that is currently generating the podcast, this piece for the ear was imagined to reflect the more possible the stage production at its source. “I asked the actors not to play otherwise because they’re on the radio, explains that we will hear him say some of the stage directions. It is to capture a moment of theatre, and not a reading for the radio. “Thus, the actors should play in costumes, with accessories, in a way that is audible the noise of a beer bottle is opened or a dress that twirls.
Make justice work
Serge Denoncourt confesses that he has also been offered to capture the production for the small screen. “I refused,” he says. It is a show that has been imagined to be experienced live. If he had first known existence stage, I would have been delighted that it will be filmed, but his birth could not take place under the cameras. The tv, this is not my art, not my medium. The radio, it seemed to me much more compatible, much more indicated to make justice to the work that we have done. “
Note that once the play is finished, the actress Guylaine Tremblay will lead a discussion which will be the stage director and the performers. It will no doubt be in the question of sexuality and violence, love and desire, ritual and social conventions, a few of the many aspects of the report terribly complex that is established between Julie (Magalie Lépine-Blondeau), and John (David Boutin).
“It is a marvel of writing, as I’ve read more precise and more intelligent to this day, writes Serge Denoncourt. It is a text three-dimensional, a partition full of paradoxes that resonates today and that we can absolutely not reduce to the misogyny of Strindberg. According to me, it is a portrait in the canonical of the relationship toxic. This man and woman never cease to sabotage their relationship… only to lose it all. “
Other replicas
Several other theaters in Quebec and Canada have devised ways to respond to the crisis. Many companies offer recordings of performances, like the Theatre of the LNI, the company Flip Fabrique, the NTE or Satellite Theatre. Some give in to the podcast, as a spokesperson with I love Hydro and the Théâtre du Trillium with Neon Boreal. Others have decided to use the current situation as a springboard. This is the case of the teams of the Festival tout’short and the NPO Forth is in forth, which invites artists and citizens to share on social networks, accompanied by the hashtag #30joursdecourtes works in less than 10 minutes inspired by a theme subject each day. Wajdi Mouawad is also those who see this as a trigger. At 11 a.m., Monday to Friday, the director of La Colline in Paris, book an episode sound unique to his Diary of a containment. Add a piece of Rébecca Déraspe, written for the occasion, will be premiered on the Internet in early April by five dancers headed on Skype by the French Rémy Barché. To follow also, the team of Red , which, in collaboration with CKIA FM, will perform a radio play aired in early next week.