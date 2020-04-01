Missed in Tarascon truck drove into someone’s garage
March 31, 2020 | News | No Comments|
Today, March 31, at St. Novokubanskom Forest in the Dnieper river, the accident occurred. At “first glance,” the driver of the truck missed a little bit and stopped in someone’s garage. About and described the situation in the city the Telegram channel, mention that the driver was probably drunk.
The same information was confirmed in the Informant, adding that before the collision with the capital structure of the truck was carried from side to side on the road. The driver complained just pain in the leg. In all the circumstances of the incident will be dealt with by law enforcement agencies.