“Missile” Bloodhound compared with the F1 and the Bugatti Chiron
The real attempt to set a record once again postponed, now due to the coronavirus.
The project team Bloodhound Land Speed Record, building the fastest land vehicle in the world, has created a video in which he compared his virtual raketoplana a car with a race car “Formulas-1”, hypercar Bugatti Chiron and “normal road car”. For three days the video has already gathered over 100 thousand views on YouTube alone.
The simulation used data from public sources, with absolute accuracy, the authors do not claim the video as to take into account all the conditions was impossible, still no one came to mind to assess the dynamics is also same Chiron in terms of the South African desert, where the Bloodhound LSR attempt to set a new world record.
Since LSR starts a jet-powered, it requires much more time to disperse from the place. According to the video, at first he give even a normal car. Outrun Bugatti Chiron “land rocket” was only 19 seconds, when its velocity has reached 443 km/h, and after about a second behind the left and “formula” car. The “Bloodhound” continues to accelerate for a long time after the alleged rivals are gaining its maximum speed. On tests in the past year, the car clocked up 628 mph (1010 km/h) in 50.1 seconds. Its purpose is to show the first 800 miles per hour (1287,48 km/h) and then 1,000 miles per hour (1609,34 km/h).
In early March the team announced that he once again needs great investments for the refinement of the car and other purposes – otherwise, record run, scheduled for summer of 2021, will not take place. Now the new owner and CEO of project Jan Warhurst officially translated it into “sleep” mode, as the pandemic coronavirus broke all agreements with prospective sponsors.