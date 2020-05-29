Mists of Iceland: an angry man *** 1/2
Ingimundur (Ingvar E. Sigurðsson), finds his only solace in his little daughter of eight years Sälka (Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir).
May 28, 2020
Updated on may 29, 2020 to 4h18
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / loss of a loved one can overwhelm you. Especially if it is your joint, that you cherish a love unconditional. The drama can quickly become obsessive as the grim Mists of Iceland (Hvítur, hvítur dagur), a magnificent film author Hlynur Palmason.
The second feature film from director icelandic, presented in world premiere at the semaine de la critique, 2019 during the Cannes film Festival, wears a strong signature. Palmason operates with a lot of happiness the natural elements and landscape of his home country : the mist of the title, a metaphor of the state of mind of the main character, the howling wind, the sea, the mountains, the seasons…
Ingimundur (Ingvar E. Sigurðsson) composes badly with the death of his wife. Leave forced the commissioner of police of Lögreglan, a small town lost on the island, does not help. The cinquantenaire, a taiseux gruff, broods in his pain.
His only solace : his little daughter of eight years Sälka (Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir), who spends a lot of time with him. The relationship occupies a central place in the story and the chemistry between the two, nice to see. One suspects a part of improvisation in their discussions trivial. Otherwise, the child is a breathtaking natural.
To compensate, the widower, are renovating a farm for Sälka and his parents could live there. The filmmaker uses a sequence of static shots, framed from far away, to illustrate the passage of time (and progress). They are also used to establish the tempo of the film. First very slow, then accelerating gently up to the crescendo.
The arc drama follows the typical steps of grief. At the beginning of Mists of Iceland, Ingimundur accuses the shock. The more the story progressed, the more his anger swells, fueled by suspicions of adultery. And if his alleged lover had something to do with the accidental death of his wife ? The quest will become obsessive… and the climate oppressive.
This is the main strength of the Mists of Iceland in which the story follows a fairly classical schema. Some moments suffer from a lack of credibility (especially the fight in the office).
There are, however, in the process, similar to a documentary, something that falls under the ” direct cinema (one thinks of the films of Perrault). But not only that. The poetic force of some of the sequences, which illustrate the states of the soul, Ingimundur, sucks the viewer into the film (the diegesis, if you prefer). The plan-sequence of the tunnel, towards the end, is particularly effective.
Mists of Iceland requires a certain patience and availability (a good state of mind). But for anyone who wants to see cinema in a different and exotic, Hlynur Palmason will fill you. As Ingvar E. Sigurðsson offers a solid performance, awarded the prize for best actor at the critics ‘ Week.
Mists of Iceland is available on the platforms of the Clap, of Modern Cinema and the Cinema du Parc.
