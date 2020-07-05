MLB: David Price to skip the season shortened
The announcement of David Price, occurs only a day after the star player of Angels of Los Angeles Mike Trout said he was not “comfortable” with the situation at the moment and that it would perhaps not play.
July 4, 2020
MLB: David Price to skip the season shortened
Ben Walker
Associated Press
Pitcher Los Angeles Dodgers David Price will not play this season because of the concerns surrounding the pandemic COVID-19, delaying at the same time his debut with his new team.
It became the most recent player of the Major move on the season shortened to 60 games, which must begin on July 23. Price has announced his decision through a tweet on Twitter.
“After long thought and discussions with my family and the Dodgers, I decided that it was in the best interest for my health and the health of my family that I don’t play this season,” he wrote.
The announcement of Price occurs only a day after the star player of Angels of Los Angeles Mike Trout said he was not “comfortable” with the situation at the moment and that it would perhaps not play. Saturday, the recipient of the San Francisco Giants Buster Posey said he had “reservations” as to whether he would play.
The first baseman of the Nationals, Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman, outfielder of the Colorado Rockies, Ian Desmond and pitcher Diamondbacks Arizona Mike Leake are part of the players who have left know that they do not play this season.
The Dodgers have acquired Price and the former most valuable player Mookie Betts in a deal with the Boston Red Sox in February.
34-year-old, Price has made two starts with the Dodgers at the camp spring, striking out 10 batters batting in four innings and a third party before the pandemic COVID-19 force the closure of the camps, on the 12th of march.
The contract of seven years and a value of 217 million USD from Price, expires in 2021. He was pocketing $ 32 million this season, $ 16 million paid by the Red Sox.
Price has already made its contribution to the organisation of the Dodgers.
At the end of the month of may, he gave $ 1,000 to the 220 players from the minor league team to help pay for their costs. There will be no baseball game in the minors this season because of the pandemic.
Price has shown a record of 7-5 and an average of points earned 4.28 with the Red Sox last season. He has helped the troupe to Boston to defeat the Dodgers in the world Series in 2018.
Price won the trophy for the Cy-Young of the U.s. in 2012, while he was wearing the uniform of the Tampa Bay Rays. He also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tigers of Detroit and he claims a record of 150-80 and an average of points earned 3.31 in 12 seasons in the Majors.
THE SCHEDULE OF MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL WOULD BE PUBLISHED ON MONDAY
The major league baseball intends to announce the schedule of the regular season Monday, according to USA Today.
This is what advance columnist Bob Nightengale on Twitter.
USA Today mentions that the season will start with two matches on the 23rd of July: Yankees – Nationals, and Giants – Dodgers.
All other formations would begin to play on the 24th of July.
The teams of the big leagues have begun their training camps in recent days, in their respective stages.
The Toronto Blue Jays have recently had the green light from the government to hold their camp at the Rogers Centre.
In the regular season, it is expected every club to be opposed in the first place in the teams section of its own, as well as to those of the same geographical section, in the other league.
Toronto compete for and 40 games against its division (10 each against the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays and Orioles). In 20 other matches, the rivals would be the Mets, the Braves, the Nationals, the Marlins and the Phillies. The canadian Press