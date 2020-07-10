MLB: the players have a taste of the games without spectators
Christian Yelich, of, Milwaukee Brewers
July 9, 2020 21h43
John Marshall
Associated Press
Players in major league baseball have a better idea of the atmosphere in which they will play during the regular season.
The first matches intra-teams enabled us to discover the reality of playing in front of the bleachers empty.
“It was strange. You are there, in a stadium of major league Baseball, with players in major league baseball on the field, but there is no one else,” noted the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, David Stearns on Thursday.
“It can happen sometimes during a training session at the stick when the media are absent, when there are no cameras. But it was weird to see Christian Yelich batting in a competitive position in an empty stadium.”
The camps of major league baseball resumed last week, after having been halted in march due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The teams have increased the intensity this week, while the campaign of 60 games is shake on July 23.
The season will start without spectators in the stands and it will be the norm for at least a period of time, while the United States are affected by numerous outbreaks of the COVID-19.
“We will long remember this season because there are a lot of different factors, and new experiences when we look at matches this way, said Stearns. But in regards to the matches as such, it is baseball’s all normal.”
One of the new rules related to the pandemic also concerns the prohibition of spitting on the ground, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
It is not easy for everyone to get rid of this habit, and some players even practice to not spit it out.
“It is difficult for me. I quid of tobacco. I’ll have to find something else, perhaps chewing gum, said the first-goal of the Marlins of Miami Garrett Cooper. It’s part of the habits of baseball players. We spit since we are young because we chew gum, eat sunflower seeds or chiquons tobacco. There are that it helps to concentrate.”
“I’m surprised to spit a few times. I’m going to have to get used to it.”