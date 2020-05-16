MNBAQ: Frida and Diego in the house
André Lavoie
Special Collaboration
May 16, 2020
Photo: © 2020 Banco de México Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico, D. F. / SOCAN
Nickolas Muray, “Frida Kahlo on bench #5”, 1939
This text is part of the special culture in your living room
“On Friday 13 march, the rooms were full, the people having learned that he needed to close “, remembers with sadness that Marie-Hélène Raymond, coordinator of the digital strategy of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ).
Until then, the success of the exhibition Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and the modern mexican, was inaugurated on 13 February last, did not diminish, reaching more than 50 000 visitors. The containment measures to counter the pandemic of COVID-19 changed the game, and, for the coordinator, it was time ” to deploy maximum of our efforts in digital “, a process initiated in recent years, with the support of the cultural Plan digital of Quebec. One can admire online more than 40 000 works from the collection duMNBAQ, and some of the rooms, including the one devoted to 350 years of artistic practice in Québec, are represented fully.
For the art exhibition at success, which included a total of 150 items, of which 20 works of Frida Kahlo and 10 of Diego Rivera, a complete migration to the Web proves to be impossible, for obvious copyright issues. But within the limits of the technological means of the MNBAQ, and permissions already negotiated, a virtual contact is now possible for visitors who would like to relive the experience, and all the others who are deprived of it.
Twelve photographs from the exhibition are used as the milestones in a guided tour by the actors Tobie Pelletier and Ariane Bélanger, whose voice was used for the audioguide designed by the MNBAQ. We can redo the artistic trajectory of these artists exceptional, in a nice assembly of images and sounds, and — failing to walk in the light pavillon Pierre-Lassonde buildings.
“I see the digital as a sideline, a preparation, a complement,” admits Marie-Hélène Raymond, for whom the experience of being in front of a work of art is irreplaceable. Dumême breath, she said they consider the Internet as a formidable tool for cultural accessibility, and even more in these difficult times. “Those who thought that this shift could expect to have, I believe, understood nothing. And one of the few beautiful things in this crisis, it is the creativity and open-mindedness of the people, the museum, as elsewhere. “