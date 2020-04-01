Models for glossy magazine for the first time become a common female doctors
For the first time on the cover of the British version of the popular glossy magazine Grazia has got an ordinary medical workers. Footage from the shoot was published in Instagram account of the publication.
The photo shoot took part resuscitator Janita Haribala, emergency doctor Rosen Allin-Khan, the head nurse, Richenda brown and nurse Sarah Blanchard.
Women posed in a medical uniform and gave interviews, spoke about the difficulties faced at work in a pandemic coronavirus.
It is noted that pictures were taken a few minutes in Parking lots of hospitals complying with the safe distance between the models and the photographer.
“Our latest release is dedicated to people who risk their lives to help others”, signed post journalists Grazia.