Modern view: 5 myths about cholesterol
About cholesterol say a lot — the prohibition on eating eggs is associated with one of the myths. Most believe that there is no cholesterol does not exist. This is again from ignorance. We correct this situation, examining in detail the myths about cholesterol.
Myth No. 1: cholesterol is deadly
Cholesterol are a group of fatty compounds that perform several important functions. In the blood it is in the form of compounds with high density lipoproteins and low. The last carry cholesterol to the body cells, where it participates in the nervous system, the synthesis of sex hormones, vitamin D. In large amounts of cholesterol can stick to the inner walls of the blood vessels called atherosclerotic plaques causing the narrowing of blood vessels, cardiovascular failure. It is called “bad” cholesterol.
High density lipoproteins are called “good” cholesterol. They carry cholesterol from cells to the liver, disintegrate and are excreted from the body. The increase in its level does not threaten the health, on the contrary, reduces the risk of heart diseases.
Myth # 2: cholesterol is increased due to the power
Only a third of the cholesterol comes from food, the rest is synthesized in the liver. That is why even vegetarians it can be seen elevated levels, although animal products in their diet there. Of course, food affects the rate. For prevention it is better to limit fat intake to 30%, saturated fat to 10% of the daily caloric intake. Restriction of consumption of semi-finished products, sausages, fast food, fatty sauces, TRANS fats will help to improve the situation. Fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains rich in fiber should be on the table every day.
Myth # 3: high cholesterol arise the characteristics
Signs evolve with the available cardiovascular system. Without them, the increase cholesterol feel will not succeed. It is important to prevent the risk of such ailments and to regularly monitor the indicator.
Myth No. 4: cholesterol is increased in obese individuals
Excess weight is a risk factor, but the increased rate meets even the most slender of people. Other factors include age, gender, genetics, concomitant diseases. In men, the “bad” cholesterol is higher in women it increases usually during menopause. Also factors are stress, alcohol, Smoking.
Myth # 5: a healthy lifestyle will not help
In recent times it is believed that a healthy lifestyle helps in the prevention of diseases, including those associated with high cholesterol. Yes, proper balanced diet, feasible physical activity, Smoking cessation, alcohol, weight-loss programs reduce risk, but cannot guarantee 100% health. Therefore, it is important to keep a package of measures to avoid problems with cholesterol.