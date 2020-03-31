Mohammed Ali for the poor: the famous coach compare Joshua with the Boxing legend
The American trainer Teddy Atlas have compared a world champion in the heavyweight Joshua with legendary boxer Muhammad Ali
According to Atlas, who is now coached Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr gvozdik, the world champion in superheavy weight under version WBA (world Boxing Association), WBO (world Boxing organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) Joshua, managed to regroup, thereby took revenge for the defeat of American Andy Ruiz.
“Many believed Joshua best, but then he knocked out Ruiz, but he has managed to rebuild itself, which is not so easy. Joshua reinvented herself. He was the guy who used his physical qualities, plus he’s big and built like Adonis. He is fighting and looking for opportunities to counterattack, he’s a gold medalist. But, by and large, he was always the aggressor, ” said Atlas.
However, according to him, Joshua is only a pale American copy of the legendary Muhammad Ali, although this in any case does not detract from its better qualities.
“He remade himself and became a version of “Muhammad Ali for the poor.” And I in any case not laughing at him, because every boxer is just a pale copy of Muhammad Ali. He did a great job, done everything in his power to beat Ruiz in the second match. Played on the weaknesses of Ruiz. Very interesting: in his next fight he will try to combine your old and new styles, ” asked Atlas.
Joshua sensationally lost to Ruiz in June 2019, but in December took his revenge and regained the titles.